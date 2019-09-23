Reviewing 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)’s and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 11.18 N/A -0.10 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates 22nd Century Group Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of 22nd Century Group Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.68 beta means 22nd Century Group Inc.’s volatility is 68.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.27 which is 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

22nd Century Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.3 and 8.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Viking Therapeutics Inc. are 60.8 and 60.8 respectively. Viking Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to 22nd Century Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for 22nd Century Group Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus target price and a 102.60% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22nd Century Group Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35% and 65.4%. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. has -36.14% weaker performance while Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 0.52% stronger performance.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors 22nd Century Group Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.