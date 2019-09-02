Reviewing 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)’s and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s results

Both 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.66 N/A -0.10 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00

Demonstrates 22nd Century Group Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9%

Volatility and Risk

22nd Century Group Inc. has a beta of 1.68 and its 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s beta is 1.47 which is 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of 22nd Century Group Inc. is 8.7 while its Current Ratio is 9.3. Meanwhile, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 35% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares and 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has 1.77% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. has stronger performance than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Summary

22nd Century Group Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.