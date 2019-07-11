Reviewing 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)’s and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s results

Both 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 8.96 N/A -0.07 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 49 19.33 N/A -1.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see 22nd Century Group Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has 22nd Century Group Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Risk & Volatility

22nd Century Group Inc. has a 1.78 beta, while its volatility is 78.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 0.42 beta and it is 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

22nd Century Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.3 and 8.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor REGENXBIO Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. REGENXBIO Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to 22nd Century Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.5% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.8% of REGENXBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, REGENXBIO Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -2.86% 7.94% -19.05% -26.88% -9.33% -18.07% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.13% -13.78% 0.71% -31.16% -7.6% 8.92%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. has -18.07% weaker performance while REGENXBIO Inc. has 8.92% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors REGENXBIO Inc. beats 22nd Century Group Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.