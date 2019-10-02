Reviewing 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)’s and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s results

Both 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 0.00 115.62M -0.10 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 11 -0.02 30.91M -2.61 0.00

Demonstrates 22nd Century Group Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides 22nd Century Group Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 5,528,354,212.49% -15.6% -14.3% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 281,255,686.99% -245.2% -37.9%

Risk & Volatility

22nd Century Group Inc. has a 1.68 beta, while its volatility is 68.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s beta is 1.69 which is 69.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of 22nd Century Group Inc. is 8.7 while its Current Ratio is 9.3. Meanwhile, Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. 22nd Century Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 35% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.8% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 11.4% are Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. has stronger performance than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors 22nd Century Group Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.