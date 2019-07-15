Reviewing 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)’s and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s results

Both 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.28 N/A -0.07 0.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1580.82 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for 22nd Century Group Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -197.8% -129.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.78 beta means 22nd Century Group Inc.’s volatility is 78.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.09 beta which is 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of 22nd Century Group Inc. is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.7. The Current Ratio of rival Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. 22nd Century Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.5% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares and 5.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.7% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -2.86% 7.94% -19.05% -26.88% -9.33% -18.07% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. -0.68% 2.45% -37.23% -46.19% -54.91% -18.75%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors 22nd Century Group Inc. beats Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.