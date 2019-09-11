Reviewing 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)’s and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s results

Both 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.75 N/A -0.10 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 112.67 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of 22nd Century Group Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Risk & Volatility

22nd Century Group Inc.’s current beta is 1.68 and it happens to be 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s 82.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.82 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of 22nd Century Group Inc. are 9.3 and 8.7. Competitively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 8.5 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares and 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. Insiders owned 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 5.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. has -36.14% weaker performance while Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance.

Summary

22nd Century Group Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.