Reviewing 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)’s and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)’s results

This is a contrast between 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.28 N/A -0.07 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.35 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates 22nd Century Group Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -6.3%

Risk & Volatility

22nd Century Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.78 beta. Competitively, PDL BioPharma Inc. is 47.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.53 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of 22nd Century Group Inc. is 8.7 while its Current Ratio is 9.3. Meanwhile, PDL BioPharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. PDL BioPharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.5% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares and 95.24% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares. 0.8% are 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -2.86% 7.94% -19.05% -26.88% -9.33% -18.07% PDL BioPharma Inc. -3.31% -15.53% 0.63% 12.24% 15.05% 10.69%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. had bearish trend while PDL BioPharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

22nd Century Group Inc. beats PDL BioPharma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.