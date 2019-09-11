Reviewing 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)’s and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s results

Both 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.75 N/A -0.10 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of 22nd Century Group Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Volatility and Risk

22nd Century Group Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.68. In other hand, Novo Nordisk A/S has beta of 0.59 which is 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

22nd Century Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.7. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both 22nd Century Group Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S are owned by institutional investors at 35% and 9.8% respectively. About 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. had bearish trend while Novo Nordisk A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats 22nd Century Group Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.