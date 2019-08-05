Reviewing 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)’s and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 7.22 N/A -0.10 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights 22nd Century Group Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4%

Liquidity

9.3 and 8.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of 22nd Century Group Inc. Its rival Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. 22nd Century Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for 22nd Century Group Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average price target is $26, while its potential upside is 128.87%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 35% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. has stronger performance than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors 22nd Century Group Inc. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.