Reviewing 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)’s and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 0.00 115.62M -0.10 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 9 0.00 45.18M -2.82 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 5,573,928,554.21% -15.6% -14.3% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 502,000,000.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Risk and Volatility

22nd Century Group Inc.’s 1.68 beta indicates that its volatility is 68.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s 1.11 beta is the reason why it is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

22nd Century Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.7. Competitively, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and has 9.6 Quick Ratio. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a consensus price target of $18.5, with potential upside of 146.67%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22nd Century Group Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35% and 79.5%. Insiders owned 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

Summary

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.