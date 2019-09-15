Reviewing 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)’s and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s results

22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 11.58 N/A -0.10 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for 22nd Century Group Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Risk & Volatility

22nd Century Group Inc. has a beta of 1.68 and its 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s 138.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.38 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of 22nd Century Group Inc. are 9.3 and 8.7 respectively. Its competitor GlycoMimetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.9 and its Quick Ratio is 23.9. GlycoMimetics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

22nd Century Group Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively GlycoMimetics Inc. has a consensus price target of $5.5, with potential upside of 19.05%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares and 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares. 0.8% are 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, GlycoMimetics Inc. has 1.31% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than GlycoMimetics Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.