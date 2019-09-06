Reviewing 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)’s and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s results

22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.94 N/A -0.10 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates 22nd Century Group Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has 22nd Century Group Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Risk & Volatility

22nd Century Group Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.68. Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.61 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both 22nd Century Group Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35% and 55.8% respectively. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. had bearish trend while Evofem Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors 22nd Century Group Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.