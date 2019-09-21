Reviewing 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)’s and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)’s results

22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 11.68 N/A -0.10 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for 22nd Century Group Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6%

Risk and Volatility

22nd Century Group Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.68 beta. Competitively, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.87 which is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

22nd Century Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.3 and 8.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. 22nd Century Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for 22nd Century Group Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2 average price target and a 232.72% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22nd Century Group Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35% and 17.5%. Insiders held 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. has stronger performance than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

22nd Century Group Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.