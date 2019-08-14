Reviewing 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)’s and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s results

22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.36 N/A -0.10 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 14 144.08 N/A -4.65 0.00

Table 1 highlights 22nd Century Group Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

22nd Century Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. On the competitive side is, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.1 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. 22nd Century Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 35% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares and 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, 2.5% are Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats 22nd Century Group Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.