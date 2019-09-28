Reviewing 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)’s and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s results

Both 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 0.00 115.62M -0.10 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 17.69M -3.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of 22nd Century Group Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 5,632,855,890.09% -15.6% -14.3% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 167,360,454.12% -41.7% -36.5%

Volatility & Risk

22nd Century Group Inc.’s current beta is 1.68 and it happens to be 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

22nd Century Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. On the competitive side is, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 20.4 Current Ratio and a 20.4 Quick Ratio. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to 22nd Century Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for 22nd Century Group Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $22.5, while its potential upside is 260.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 35% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares and 81.8% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.8% are 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% are Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. was more bearish than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors 22nd Century Group Inc. beats Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.