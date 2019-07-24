Reviewing 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)’s and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s results

Both 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 8.95 N/A -0.07 0.00 CohBar Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of 22nd Century Group Inc. and CohBar Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of 22nd Century Group Inc. and CohBar Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Volatility & Risk

22nd Century Group Inc.’s 1.78 beta indicates that its volatility is 78.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, CohBar Inc. has beta of 0.95 which is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of 22nd Century Group Inc. is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.7. The Current Ratio of rival CohBar Inc. is 15.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 15.5. CohBar Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22nd Century Group Inc. and CohBar Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.5% and 9.4%. 0.8% are 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -2.86% 7.94% -19.05% -26.88% -9.33% -18.07% CohBar Inc. -11.51% -13.57% -29.21% -43.54% -63.08% -28.3%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. was less bearish than CohBar Inc.

Summary

22nd Century Group Inc. beats CohBar Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.