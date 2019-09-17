Reviewing 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)’s and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 11.23 N/A -0.10 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of 22nd Century Group Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us 22nd Century Group Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.68 shows that 22nd Century Group Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of 22nd Century Group Inc. are 9.3 and 8.7 respectively. Its competitor Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. 22nd Century Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 35% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares and 33.8% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats 22nd Century Group Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.