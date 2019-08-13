Reviewing 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)’s and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s results

22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.31 N/A -0.10 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 107.98 N/A -5.11 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Volatility and Risk

22nd Century Group Inc.’s 1.68 beta indicates that its volatility is 68.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc. is 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of 22nd Century Group Inc. is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.7. The Current Ratio of rival Albireo Pharma Inc. is 15.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 15.5. Albireo Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

22nd Century Group Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 177.16% and its consensus price target is $62.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22nd Century Group Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35% and 79.2%. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, Albireo Pharma Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. had bearish trend while Albireo Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Albireo Pharma Inc. beats 22nd Century Group Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.