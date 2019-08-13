Reviewing 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET)’s and Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB)’s results

21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) and Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) have been rivals in the Information Technology Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 21Vianet Group Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.30 0.00 Sigma Labs Inc. 1 20.78 N/A -0.76 0.00

Demonstrates 21Vianet Group Inc. and Sigma Labs Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has 21Vianet Group Inc. and Sigma Labs Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 21Vianet Group Inc. 0.00% -4.6% -2.1% Sigma Labs Inc. 0.00% -208.6% -167.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.17 beta means 21Vianet Group Inc.’s volatility is 17.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Sigma Labs Inc. has a -0.42 beta and it is 142.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.2% of 21Vianet Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.9% of Sigma Labs Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 21Vianet Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.12%. Competitively, 13.7% are Sigma Labs Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 21Vianet Group Inc. 1.66% -6.72% -4.91% -15.79% -22.69% -14.81% Sigma Labs Inc. -37.27% -45.71% -49.33% -62.75% -11.62% -49.33%

For the past year 21Vianet Group Inc. has stronger performance than Sigma Labs Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors 21Vianet Group Inc. beats Sigma Labs Inc.

21Vianet Group, Inc. provides carrier-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network; and other hosting related value-added services. Its hosting and related services include managed hosting services that offer data center space to house its customersÂ’ servers and networking equipment, and provide tailored server administration services; and interconnectivity services that enable customers to connect their servers with Internet backbones and other networks through its border gateway protocol network or single-line, dual-line, or multiple-line network. Its hosting and related services also comprise content delivery network services that optimize the speed and security of data transmission; cloud services that enable businesses to run their applications over the Internet using its IT infrastructure; virtual private network services; and other value-added services, such as firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services. In addition, the company provides traffic charts and analysis, gateway monitoring for servers, domain name system setup, defense mechanism against distributed denial of service attacks, basic setting of switches and routers, and virus protections; and managed network services consisting of hosting area network, route optimization, and last-mile wired broadband services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 18 self-built and 63 partnered data centers located in approximately 30 cities with 26,830 cabinets. It has a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corporation. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Sigma Labs, Inc. develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices. It also provides engineering consulting services for developing next-generation technologies in advanced manufacturing technologies. The company serves aerospace and defense manufacturing, energy and power generation, bio-medical manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, and firearms and recreational equipment industries. Sigma Labs, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Fe, New Mexico.