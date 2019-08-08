Reviewing 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET)’s and Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)’s results

21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) and Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) are two firms in the Information Technology Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 21Vianet Group Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.30 0.00 Accenture plc 176 3.11 N/A 7.20 26.76

Table 1 demonstrates 21Vianet Group Inc. and Accenture plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 21Vianet Group Inc. 0.00% -4.6% -2.1% Accenture plc 0.00% 37.3% 17.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.17 shows that 21Vianet Group Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Accenture plc’s beta is 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for 21Vianet Group Inc. and Accenture plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 21Vianet Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Accenture plc 0 2 6 2.75

Competitively Accenture plc has a consensus price target of $192.13, with potential downside of -0.66%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21Vianet Group Inc. and Accenture plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.2% and 73.1%. 1.12% are 21Vianet Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Accenture plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 21Vianet Group Inc. 1.66% -6.72% -4.91% -15.79% -22.69% -14.81% Accenture plc -0.97% 3.06% 6.22% 24.98% 20.8% 36.57%

For the past year 21Vianet Group Inc. has -14.81% weaker performance while Accenture plc has 36.57% stronger performance.

Summary

Accenture plc beats 21Vianet Group Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

21Vianet Group, Inc. provides carrier-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network; and other hosting related value-added services. Its hosting and related services include managed hosting services that offer data center space to house its customersÂ’ servers and networking equipment, and provide tailored server administration services; and interconnectivity services that enable customers to connect their servers with Internet backbones and other networks through its border gateway protocol network or single-line, dual-line, or multiple-line network. Its hosting and related services also comprise content delivery network services that optimize the speed and security of data transmission; cloud services that enable businesses to run their applications over the Internet using its IT infrastructure; virtual private network services; and other value-added services, such as firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services. In addition, the company provides traffic charts and analysis, gateway monitoring for servers, domain name system setup, defense mechanism against distributed denial of service attacks, basic setting of switches and routers, and virus protections; and managed network services consisting of hosting area network, route optimization, and last-mile wired broadband services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 18 self-built and 63 partnered data centers located in approximately 30 cities with 26,830 cabinets. It has a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corporation. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions; and serves clients in communications, electronics, high technology, media, and entertainment industries. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers services that help clients enhance cost efficiency, grow their customer base, manage risk, and transform their operations; and serves clients in banking, capital markets, and insurance industries. Its Health & Public Service segment provides research-based insights and offerings, including consulting services and digital solutions to help clients deliver social, economic, and health outcomes; and serves healthcare payers and providers, as well as government departments and agencies, public service organizations, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. The companyÂ’s Products segment helps clients enhance their performance in distribution, sales, and marketing; in research and development, and manufacturing; and in business functions, such as finance, human resources, procurement, and supply chain. This segment serves clients in consumer goods, retail, and travel services industries; automotive, freight and logistics, industrial and electrical equipment, consumer durable and heavy equipment, and construction and infrastructure management companies; and pharmaceutical, medical technology, and biotechnology companies. The companyÂ’s Resources segment enables clients to develop and implement new business strategies, improve operations, manage complex change initiatives, and integrate digital technologies; and serves clients in chemicals, energy, forest products, metals and mining, and utilities and related industries. Accenture plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.