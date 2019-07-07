Reviewing 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)’s and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)’s results

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) compete against each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Constitution Bancorp 19 3.05 N/A 1.45 13.08 HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 26 3.78 N/A 1.38 18.30

Demonstrates 1st Constitution Bancorp and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than 1st Constitution Bancorp. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Constitution Bancorp 0.00% 7.7% 0.8% HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.23 beta means 1st Constitution Bancorp’s volatility is 77.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. is 66.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.34 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for 1st Constitution Bancorp and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

1st Constitution Bancorp’s consensus target price is $21.5, while its potential upside is 17.87%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1st Constitution Bancorp and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36% and 62.5%. Insiders held roughly 9.2% of 1st Constitution Bancorp’s shares. Comparatively, HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1st Constitution Bancorp -0.37% 2.49% 0.48% -5.91% -10.87% -4.97% HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. -0.9% -0.04% -7.64% -7.17% -4.68% -3.51%

For the past year 1st Constitution Bancorp’s stock price has bigger decline than HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.

Summary

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, and loans secured by equipment and receivables; secured and unsecured short-to-medium term commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial properties. In addition, the company offers residential first mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; construction loans; reverse mortgages; second mortgage home improvement loans; home equity lines of credit; and non-residential consumer loans for automobiles, recreation vehicles, and boats, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans, and deposit account secured loans. It serves corporations, individuals, partnerships, and other community organizations, as well as small businesses and not-for-profit organizations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through 17 branch offices, as well as 2 residential mortgage loan production offices in New Jersey. 1st Constitution Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products consist of savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family residential property lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans, including commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides ground and equipment lease financing to fire departments. As of June 30, 2017, the company operated 42 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.