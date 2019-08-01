Reviewing 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)’s and First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF)’s results

Both 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) and First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Constitution Bancorp 19 3.02 N/A 1.45 13.08 First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 13 4.13 N/A 1.09 12.29

Table 1 demonstrates 1st Constitution Bancorp and First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than 1st Constitution Bancorp. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. 1st Constitution Bancorp is presently more expensive than First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Constitution Bancorp 0.00% 7.7% 0.8% First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 0.00% 11.1% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

1st Constitution Bancorp has a 0.23 beta, while its volatility is 77.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for 1st Constitution Bancorp and First Commonwealth Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

1st Constitution Bancorp’s average price target is $21.5, while its potential upside is 18.07%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1st Constitution Bancorp and First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36% and 69.5%. 9.2% are 1st Constitution Bancorp’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1st Constitution Bancorp -0.37% 2.49% 0.48% -5.91% -10.87% -4.97% First Commonwealth Financial Corporation -0.59% 0.3% -2.4% -3.39% -13.32% 11.01%

For the past year 1st Constitution Bancorp has -4.97% weaker performance while First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has 11.01% stronger performance.

Summary

1st Constitution Bancorp beats First Commonwealth Financial Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, and loans secured by equipment and receivables; secured and unsecured short-to-medium term commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial properties. In addition, the company offers residential first mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; construction loans; reverse mortgages; second mortgage home improvement loans; home equity lines of credit; and non-residential consumer loans for automobiles, recreation vehicles, and boats, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans, and deposit account secured loans. It serves corporations, individuals, partnerships, and other community organizations, as well as small businesses and not-for-profit organizations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through 17 branch offices, as well as 2 residential mortgage loan production offices in New Jersey. 1st Constitution Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.