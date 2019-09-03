Reviewing 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)’s and BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)’s results

We are contrasting 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) and BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Constitution Bancorp 18 2.87 N/A 1.62 11.25 BCB Bancorp Inc. 13 2.31 N/A 1.20 10.68

Demonstrates 1st Constitution Bancorp and BCB Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. BCB Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than 1st Constitution Bancorp. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. 1st Constitution Bancorp is currently more expensive than BCB Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has 1st Constitution Bancorp and BCB Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Constitution Bancorp 0.00% 9.6% 1% BCB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

1st Constitution Bancorp has a 0.2 beta, while its volatility is 80.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, BCB Bancorp Inc. is 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.74 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

1st Constitution Bancorp and BCB Bancorp Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 BCB Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

1st Constitution Bancorp has a consensus price target of $21.5, and a 24.06% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1st Constitution Bancorp and BCB Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.9% and 29.1%. About 5.9% of 1st Constitution Bancorp’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12% of BCB Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1st Constitution Bancorp 0.77% 1.45% -3.04% -7.38% -14.71% -8.63% BCB Bancorp Inc. -1.23% -3.02% -1.84% 11.08% -13.6% 22.54%

For the past year 1st Constitution Bancorp had bearish trend while BCB Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

1st Constitution Bancorp beats on 10 of the 10 factors BCB Bancorp Inc.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, and loans secured by equipment and receivables; secured and unsecured short-to-medium term commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial properties. In addition, the company offers residential first mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; construction loans; reverse mortgages; second mortgage home improvement loans; home equity lines of credit; and non-residential consumer loans for automobiles, recreation vehicles, and boats, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans, and deposit account secured loans. It serves corporations, individuals, partnerships, and other community organizations, as well as small businesses and not-for-profit organizations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through 17 branch offices, as well as 2 residential mortgage loan production offices in New Jersey. 1st Constitution Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, and small business administration lending services. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. At December 31, 2016, it operated through 22 branches in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Monroe Township, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 2 branches in Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Bayonne, New Jersey.