Reviewing 180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN)’s and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND)’s results

This is a contrast between 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 317.52 N/A 0.03 61.25 Rand Capital Corporation 3 5.80 N/A 0.07 40.56

In table 1 we can see 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Rand Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Rand Capital Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than 180 Degree Capital Corp. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Rand Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Rand Capital Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2% Rand Capital Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

180 Degree Capital Corp.’s current beta is 0.66 and it happens to be 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rand Capital Corporation is 99.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.01 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32% of 180 Degree Capital Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.1% of Rand Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 3.3% of 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 35.44% of Rand Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.51% -0.51% 2.62% 1.03% -10.91% 12% Rand Capital Corporation 4.24% 4.97% -8.25% 10.2% 0.16% 7.07%

For the past year 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Rand Capital Corporation.

Summary

Rand Capital Corporation beats 180 Degree Capital Corp. on 6 of the 9 factors.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.