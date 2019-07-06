Reviewing 180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN)’s and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM)’s results

Both 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 85.36 N/A 0.03 60.47 Gladstone Investment Corporation 25 6.24 N/A 3.09 8.30

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Gladstone Investment Corporation. Gladstone Investment Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than 180 Degree Capital Corp. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. 180 Degree Capital Corp. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Gladstone Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 29.5% and 4.31% respectively. Insiders held 3.2% of 180 Degree Capital Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 180 Degree Capital Corp. -1.78% 2.93% 2.21% -6.07% -9.58% 10.57% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.35% 0.47% 1.23% 1.32% 0.31% 2.44%

For the past year 180 Degree Capital Corp. was more bullish than Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors 180 Degree Capital Corp. beats Gladstone Investment Corporation.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.