Reviewing 180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN)’s and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 87.13 N/A 0.03 60.47 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 32 1.97 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2% Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Focus Financial Partners Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Focus Financial Partners Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $47 consensus target price and a 69.68% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Focus Financial Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.5% and 85.7% respectively. 3.2% are 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.02% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 180 Degree Capital Corp. -1.78% 2.93% 2.21% -6.07% -9.58% 10.57% Focus Financial Partners Inc. -14.48% -14.36% 10.45% -16.18% 0% 21.61%

For the past year 180 Degree Capital Corp. was less bullish than Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Summary

180 Degree Capital Corp. beats Focus Financial Partners Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.