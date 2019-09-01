Reviewing 180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN)’s and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)’s results

Both 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 314.30 N/A 0.03 61.25 Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 11 14.95 N/A 0.17 61.21

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has higher revenue and earnings than 180 Degree Capital Corp. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 32% and 16.58% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.03% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.51% -0.51% 2.62% 1.03% -10.91% 12% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -1.84% -5.4% -4.21% -1.37% -15.04% 6.61%

For the past year 180 Degree Capital Corp. has stronger performance than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Summary

180 Degree Capital Corp. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.