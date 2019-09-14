Reviewing 180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN)’s and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG)’s results

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 323.40 N/A 0.03 61.25 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 94 1.95 N/A -2.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5%

Volatility and Risk

180 Degree Capital Corp.’s current beta is 0.66 and it happens to be 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.63 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $101.5, while its potential upside is 14.47%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

180 Degree Capital Corp. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.51% -0.51% 2.62% 1.03% -10.91% 12% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96%

For the past year 180 Degree Capital Corp. had bullish trend while Affiliated Managers Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors 180 Degree Capital Corp. beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.