Reviewing 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (PIH)’s and Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)’s results

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) and Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 5 0.48 N/A -0.06 0.00 Palomar Holdings Inc. 23 9.80 N/A 0.22 90.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Palomar Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Palomar Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2% Palomar Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Palomar Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Palomar Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 40.56% at a $7 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.2% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Palomar Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 7.29% 0.56% 16.49% -6.61% -20.44% 33.58% Palomar Holdings Inc. 2.75% 0% 0% 0% 0% 6.32%

For the past year 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Palomar Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Palomar Holdings Inc. beats 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company offers homeownersÂ’ insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.