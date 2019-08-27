Reviewing 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (PIH)’s and Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) and Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 5 0.47 N/A -0.42 0.00 Markel Corporation 1,054 1.92 N/A 37.36 29.82

Demonstrates 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Markel Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Markel Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.5% -1.7% Markel Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 0.44 and it happens to be 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Markel Corporation on the other hand, has 0.79 beta which makes it 21.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.3% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. shares and 77.4% of Markel Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 39.3% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.9% of Markel Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. -2.42% -6.48% 0.2% 11.48% -28.06% 25.62% Markel Corporation 1.51% 0.86% 4.99% 5.92% -3.22% 7.31%

For the past year 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Markel Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Markel Corporation beats 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company offers homeownersÂ’ insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Markel Corporation markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment writes general liability, professional liability, property, personal line, program, workers' compensation, and other insurance product lines. The International Insurance segment provides professional liability, marine and energy, general liability, property, and other insurance product lines, such as accident and health coverage insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty treaty reinsurance products; and other treaty reinsurance products comprising aviation, accident and health, onshore and offshore marine and energy risk, agriculture, and public entity, as well as structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage, and contract and commercial surety. The company also underwrites and sells insurance products to small and medium-sized enterprises and affinity groups in the United Kingdom providing protection against legal expenses and professional fees incurred as a result of legal actions or investigations by tax authorities; and provides a range of complementary legal and professional consulting services. In addition, it operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager and reinsurance manager; a management and IT consulting firm providing services and solutions to various customers; and manufacturer of over-the-road car hauler equipment and related car hauler parts. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.