Reviewing 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (PIH)’s and Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB)’s results

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) and Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 5 0.50 N/A -0.42 0.00 Donegal Group Inc. 13 0.56 N/A 0.30 46.17

Table 1 highlights 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Donegal Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Donegal Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.5% -1.7% Donegal Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Donegal Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Donegal Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $7, and a 36.45% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Donegal Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.3% and 91.55%. 39.3% are 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.42% are Donegal Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. -2.42% -6.48% 0.2% 11.48% -28.06% 25.62% Donegal Group Inc. -0.29% 7.5% 0.07% -3.88% -12.91% 16.61%

For the past year 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Donegal Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Donegal Group Inc. beats 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company offers homeownersÂ’ insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.