Reviewing 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (PIH)’s and Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) and Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 5 0.51 N/A -0.42 0.00 Cincinnati Financial Corporation 99 2.74 N/A 6.14 17.48

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.5% -1.7% Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 4.5%

Volatility & Risk

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s 0.44 beta indicates that its volatility is 56.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Cincinnati Financial Corporation on the other hand, has 0.67 beta which makes it 33.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Cincinnati Financial Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s potential upside is 3.16% and its average target price is $115.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.3% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. shares and 65.5% of Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 39.3% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.7% are Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. -2.42% -6.48% 0.2% 11.48% -28.06% 25.62% Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.07% 2.09% 12.72% 33.84% 42.35% 38.63%

For the past year 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cincinnati Financial Corporation.

Summary

Cincinnati Financial Corporation beats 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company offers homeownersÂ’ insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation. This segment also offers director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage, as well as coverage for property, liability, and business interruption. The Personal Lines Insurance segment provides personal auto and homeowners insurance, as well as dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, including term life, whole life, universal life, and disability insurance offered to employees through their employer; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets disability income insurance, deferred annuities, and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in publicly traded fixed-maturity, equity, and short-term investments. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.