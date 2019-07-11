Reviewing 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (PIH)’s and Amerisafe Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)’s results

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) and Amerisafe Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 5 0.48 N/A -0.06 0.00 Amerisafe Inc. 60 3.29 N/A 3.88 15.54

Table 1 highlights 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Amerisafe Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) and Amerisafe Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2% Amerisafe Inc. 0.00% 17.2% 4.8%

Risk & Volatility

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 0.75 and it happens to be 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Amerisafe Inc. has beta of 0.54 which is 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Amerisafe Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Amerisafe Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 42.41% at a $7 consensus price target. On the other hand, Amerisafe Inc.’s potential upside is 9.48% and its consensus price target is $70. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Amerisafe Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.2% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of Amerisafe Inc. shares. 0.2% are 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Amerisafe Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 7.29% 0.56% 16.49% -6.61% -20.44% 33.58% Amerisafe Inc. 2.29% 3.31% -4.65% -1.14% 9.1% 6.39%

For the past year 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Amerisafe Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Amerisafe Inc. beats 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company offers homeownersÂ’ insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides workersÂ’ compensation insurance in the United States. Its workersÂ’ compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies. AMERISAFE, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.