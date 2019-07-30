Reviewing 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (PIHPP)’s and The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)’s results

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIHPP) and The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 24 0.55 N/A -0.05 0.00 The Allstate Corporation 96 0.83 N/A 6.91 13.83

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and The Allstate Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Allstate Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 2.1%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and The Allstate Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Allstate Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

Competitively The Allstate Corporation has an average price target of $105.5, with potential upside of 3.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and The Allstate Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 82.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of The Allstate Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. -0.39% 1.48% 14.93% 1.48% 4.63% 31.36% The Allstate Corporation 0.18% -0.94% 1.59% 1.89% 0.03% 15.56%

For the past year 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The Allstate Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors The Allstate Corporation beats 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property-liability insurance and life insurance business in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto, homeowners, and other property-liability insurance products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. It also offers specialty auto products including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; commercial lines products for small business owners; roadside assistance products; service contracts; and other products sold in conjunction with auto lending and vehicle sales transactions. This segment sells its products through agencies, as well as directly through contact centers and Internet. The companyÂ’s Allstate Financial segment provides term, whole, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance; and workplace life, and voluntary accident and health insurance; deferred and immediate fixed annuities; and retirement and investment products, including mutual funds, fixed and variable annuities, disability insurance, and long-term care insurance. This segment markets its products through its agencies and financial specialists, and workplace enrolling independent agents. The company has a strategic relationship with CIT Bank, N.A. to provide revolving- and term-loan commitments to middle-market companies across various industries and business cycles. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.