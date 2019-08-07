Reviewing 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS)’s and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s results

Since 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) are part of the Specialty Retail Other industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 18 1.01 N/A 0.51 38.09 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 16 0.43 N/A 1.97 6.98

Table 1 demonstrates 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. is presently more expensive than Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 5.8% Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.6% 11.6%

Volatility & Risk

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.32. Competitively, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s 58.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. are 2.3 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

The upside potential is 17.68% for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. with average price target of $22.5. Meanwhile, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $13.5, while its potential downside is -1.96%. The information presented earlier suggests that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. looks more robust than Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.8% and 0% respectively. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.8%. Comparatively, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 1.35% 1.4% -5.73% 46.78% 36.92% 60.1% Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 12.9% 9.48% -13.75% -20.49% -15.91% -19.41%

For the past year 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. had bullish trend while Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals. It also provides floral wire service through mybloomnet.net; gourmet gifts, such as fruits and other gourmet items through 1-877-322-1200 or harryanddavid.com; popcorn and specialty treats through 1-800-541-2676 or thepopcornfactory.com; cookies and baked gifts from 1-800-443-8124 or cheryls.com; gift baskets and towers from 1800baskets.com; English muffins and other breakfast treats from 1-800-999-1910 or wolfermans.com; carved fresh fruit arrangements from fruitbouquets.com; and steaks and chops from stockyards.com. The company offers its products to consumers and wholesalers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, New York.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under third-party brands, such as Clairol, CHI, China Glaze, OPI, and Conair, as well as exclusive-label merchandise. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 3,763 company-operated retail stores under the Sally Beauty banner in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain; and 18 franchised stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and certain other European countries. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools directly to salons and salon professionals through its sales force, as well as through company-operated and franchised stores. This segment also sells products under third-party brands, such as Paul Mitchell, Wella, Sebastian, Goldwell, Joico, and Aquage. This segment had 1,174 company-operated stores under the CosmoProf banner in the United States and Canada, as well as 164 franchised stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and certain European countries. The company also distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distribution, open-line distribution, directly, and mega-salon stores. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.