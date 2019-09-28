Revere Bank (REVB) EPS Estimated At $0.69; Royal Bank Of Canada Cut By $1.38 Million Its Baidu (Call) (BIDU) Position

Analysts expect Revere Bank (OTCMKTS:REVB) to report $0.69 EPS on October, 23.REVB’s profit would be $8.26 million giving it 12.46 P/E if the $0.69 EPS is correct. After having $0.65 EPS previously, Revere Bank’s analysts see 6.15% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $34.4. About 159,924 shares traded or 930.04% up from the average. Revere Bank (OTCMKTS:REVB) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased Baidu Inc (Call) (BIDU) stake by 95.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 11,900 shares as Baidu Inc (Call) (BIDU)’s stock declined 32.47%. The Royal Bank Of Canada holds 600 shares with $70,000 value, down from 12,500 last quarter. Baidu Inc (Call) now has $35.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.67% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $101.21. About 5.69M shares traded or 47.11% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/03/2018 – CHINA CITIC BANK 601998.SS 0998.HK SAYS IT AND BAIDU PLAN TO BOOST THEIR DIRECT BANKING JV’S CAPITAL BY 2.0 BLN YUAN TO 4.0 BLN YUAN; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTHDIGITAL SAYS INVESTOR IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BAIDU; 21/03/2018 – SHANGHAI — Robin Li Yanhong, the founder, chairman and CEO of China’s leading search engine operator Baidu was in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 3, in his capacity as a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a national political advisory body in China; 27/04/2018 – Censorship risk casts cloud over Baidu’s bumper profits; 18/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s Proposed Notes at ‘A(EXP)’; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Sees 2Q Rev $3.97B-$4.17B; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSES FOR AUTONOMOUS CARS TESTS IN BEIJING; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s Star Hire Steps Down as President After Just 14 Months; 27/04/2018 – China’s Baidu beats forecasts as it sidesteps censors, boosts ad sales

Revere Bank provides business and personal banking services. The company has market cap of $411.86 million. The Company’s business banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, escrow accounts, check cards, commercial loans, and cash management services. It has a 13.75 P/E ratio. The company's personal banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, check cards, and loans.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.77M for 21.26 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Royal Bank Of Canada increased Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T stake by 16,689 shares to 31,664 valued at $930,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI) stake by 451,886 shares and now owns 528,756 shares. U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Baidu has $14800 highest and $11800 lowest target. $132.67’s average target is 31.08% above currents $101.21 stock price. Baidu had 15 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 21. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 9.