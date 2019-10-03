Revere Bank (REVB) EPS Estimated At $0.69; Armistice Capital Has Cut Antares Pharma (ATRS) Stake By $12.90 Million

Analysts expect Revere Bank (OTCMKTS:REVB) to report $0.69 EPS on October, 23.REVB’s profit would be $8.26M giving it 12.23 P/E if the $0.69 EPS is correct. After having $0.65 EPS previously, Revere Bank’s analysts see 6.15% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 15,410 shares traded. Revere Bank (OTCMKTS:REVB) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Armistice Capital Llc decreased Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) stake by 41.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Armistice Capital Llc sold 4.30M shares as Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS)’s stock rose 16.42%. The Armistice Capital Llc holds 6.00M shares with $19.74 million value, down from 10.30M last quarter. Antares Pharma Inc now has $549.52 million valuation. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.37. About 722,594 shares traded. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 24.61% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides Xyosted Regulatory Update From FDA; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES SEES SUBMITTING COMPLETE RESPONSE IN 2Q; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA -ANTICIPATES RESUBMISSION TO INCLUDE RE-ANALYSES OF EXISTING DATA, ADDRESS LABELING, POTENTIAL POST-APPROVAL RISK MITIGATION STRATEGIES; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Advisors LLC Exits Position in Antares Pharma; 16/04/2018 – Antares Capital Appoints New Heads of Sponsor Coverage and Asset Management, Funding; 06/04/2018 – Antares Capital Supports Sentinel Capital Partners’ Acquisition of UBEO Business Services; 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Antares CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Preliminary Rtgs; 13/03/2018 Antares Pharma 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Anticipates 2Q Resubmission of Xyosted to FD; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA- FDA CONSIDERED RESUBMISSION A COMPLETE, CLASS 2 RESPONSE & HAS ASSIGNED USER FEE GOAL DATE OF SEPT. 29, 2018

Revere Bank provides business and personal banking services. The company has market cap of $404.08 million. The Company’s business banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, escrow accounts, check cards, commercial loans, and cash management services. It has a 13.49 P/E ratio. The company's personal banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, check cards, and loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 9 investors sold ATRS shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 58.77 million shares or 8.58% less from 64.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Aqr Limited Liability has invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Avenir has 286,097 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 26,736 shares. Lpl Financial Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 10,455 shares. M&T Financial Bank Corporation has 30,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corp accumulated 1.80M shares. Zuckerman Invest Grp Inc Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). New York-based Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 17,104 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 14,399 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Lc invested in 0.12% or 400,062 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.42% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Private Advisor Gru Lc owns 125,251 shares.

Analysts await Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Antares Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.