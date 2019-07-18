Revere Bank (REVB) EPS Estimated At $0.63; Baycom (BCML) SI Decreased By 3.74%

Baycom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) had a decrease of 3.74% in short interest. BCML’s SI was 113,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.74% from 117,500 shares previously. With 32,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Baycom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)’s short sellers to cover BCML’s short positions. The SI to Baycom Corp’s float is 1.22%. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.57. About 3,317 shares traded. BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BCML News: 08/05/2018 BayCom Corp Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering; 14/05/2018 – EJF CAPITAL LLC REPORTS 7.0 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN BAYCOM CORP AS OF MAY 8, 2018 – SEC FILING

Analysts expect Revere Bank (OTCMKTS:REVB) to report $0.63 EPS on July, 29.REVB’s profit would be $7.48M giving it 11.25 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, Revere Bank’s analysts see 1.61% EPS growth. It closed at $28.35 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Revere Bank provides business and personal banking services. The company has market cap of $336.61 million. The Company’s business banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, escrow accounts, check cards, commercial loans, and cash management services. It has a 11.3 P/E ratio. The company's personal banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, check cards, and loans.

More notable recent BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bay Commercial Bank (BCML) to Report Q2 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “BayCom (BCML) and TIG Bancorp Sign Merger Agreement – StreetInsider.com” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “BayCom Buys TIG Bancorp In $39.4M Deal – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

BayCom Corp., through its subsidiary, United Business Bank, provides commercial banking services and products to businesses and individuals. The company has market cap of $272.02 million. The firm offers personal and business savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement and health savings accounts; business loans, including term loans, equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, small business loans, and business and industry loans; and business credit products, such as business lines of credit, asset lines of credit, letters of credit, and business credit cards. It has a 15.48 P/E ratio. It also provides online banking and bill payment, automated clearing house, and wire transfer services; and remote deposit, merchant card processing, positive pay, lockbox, e-statement, courier, ATM, overdraft protection, and exchange and escrow services; and debit cards and escrow services, as well as facilitates tax-free exchanges.