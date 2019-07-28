Revere Bank (REVB) Analysts See $0.63 EPS; Williams Sonoma Has 1.08 Sentiment

Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 156 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 144 cut down and sold stakes in Williams Sonoma Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 82.92 million shares, down from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Williams Sonoma Inc in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 121 Increased: 98 New Position: 58.

Blackhill Capital Inc holds 39.11% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for 4.05 million shares. Hs Management Partners Llc owns 2.77 million shares or 5.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hutchinson Capital Management Ca has 4.42% invested in the company for 260,623 shares. The New Jersey-based Mcrae Capital Management Inc has invested 3.22% in the stock. Thomas Story & Son Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 107,905 shares.

The stock increased 0.47% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $68.02. About 844,829 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) has risen 9.40% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. The company has market cap of $5.35 billion. It operates through two divisions, E-commerce and Retail. It has a 16.22 P/E ratio. The firm offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams-Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams-Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $65.25M for 20.49 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.