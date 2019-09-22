Reven Housing REIT Inc. (RVEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

As REIT – Residential companies, Reven Housing REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:RVEN) and Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reven Housing REIT Inc. 4 5.44 N/A -0.34 0.00 Sachem Capital Corp. 5 10.17 N/A 0.51 9.72

In table 1 we can see Reven Housing REIT Inc. and Sachem Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reven Housing REIT Inc. 0.00% -11.8% -4.5% Sachem Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Reven Housing REIT Inc. and Sachem Capital Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.2% and 10.3%. Reven Housing REIT Inc.’s share held by insiders are 72.48%. On the other hand, insiders held about 20.93% of Sachem Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reven Housing REIT Inc. 19.85% 27.01% 54.26% 38.92% 77.46% 48.18% Sachem Capital Corp. -0.2% -3.14% 8.57% 22.28% 20.78% 26.34%

For the past year Reven Housing REIT Inc. has stronger performance than Sachem Capital Corp.

Summary

Sachem Capital Corp. beats Reven Housing REIT Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Reven Housing REIT, Inc. acquires, owns, and operates a portfolio of occupied and rented single family residential properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 624 single family homes in the Houston, Jacksonville, Memphis, and Atlanta metropolitan areas. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut.