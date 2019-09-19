Reven Housing REIT Inc. (RVEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

As REIT – Residential businesses, Reven Housing REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:RVEN) and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reven Housing REIT Inc. 4 5.48 N/A -0.34 0.00 New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 6 8.63 N/A 0.64 9.52

Demonstrates Reven Housing REIT Inc. and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Reven Housing REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:RVEN) and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reven Housing REIT Inc. 0.00% -11.8% -4.5% New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 0.7%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Reven Housing REIT Inc. and New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reven Housing REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has a consensus target price of $7, with potential upside of 16.86%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.2% of Reven Housing REIT Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.4% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Reven Housing REIT Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 72.48%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reven Housing REIT Inc. 19.85% 27.01% 54.26% 38.92% 77.46% 48.18% New York Mortgage Trust Inc. -0.33% -1.13% -2.08% -1.93% -0.97% 3.74%

For the past year Reven Housing REIT Inc. was more bullish than New York Mortgage Trust Inc.

Summary

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Reven Housing REIT Inc.

Reven Housing REIT, Inc. acquires, owns, and operates a portfolio of occupied and rented single family residential properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 624 single family homes in the Houston, Jacksonville, Memphis, and Atlanta metropolitan areas. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.