Reven Housing REIT Inc. (RVEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:HCFT)

This is a contrast between Reven Housing REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:RVEN) and Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:HCFT) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Residential and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reven Housing REIT Inc. 5 0.00 3.01M -0.34 0.00 Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. 3 -0.82 17.73M -0.91 0.00

In table 1 we can see Reven Housing REIT Inc. and Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reven Housing REIT Inc. 62,970,711.30% -11.8% -4.5% Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. 537,126,238.30% -19.1% -3.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Reven Housing REIT Inc. and Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.2% and 38% respectively. Reven Housing REIT Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 72.48%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reven Housing REIT Inc. 19.85% 27.01% 54.26% 38.92% 77.46% 48.18% Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. 1.2% -0.3% -4.26% -0.59% 0.6% 17.83%

For the past year Reven Housing REIT Inc. has stronger performance than Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc.

Summary

Reven Housing REIT Inc. beats Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Reven Housing REIT, Inc. acquires, owns, and operates a portfolio of occupied and rented single family residential properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 624 single family homes in the Houston, Jacksonville, Memphis, and Atlanta metropolitan areas. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Five Oaks Investment Corp. and changed its name to Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. in May 2018. Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.