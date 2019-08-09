Reven Housing REIT Inc. (RVEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

This is a contrast between Reven Housing REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:RVEN) and Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Residential and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reven Housing REIT Inc. 4 5.13 N/A -0.34 0.00 Essex Property Trust Inc. 288 14.16 N/A 6.22 48.61

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Reven Housing REIT Inc. and Essex Property Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Reven Housing REIT Inc. and Essex Property Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reven Housing REIT Inc. 0.00% -11.8% -4.5% Essex Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 6.6% 3.3%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Reven Housing REIT Inc. and Essex Property Trust Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reven Housing REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Essex Property Trust Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Essex Property Trust Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $299.8 average target price and a -2.51% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.2% of Reven Housing REIT Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.8% of Essex Property Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 72.48% of Reven Housing REIT Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Essex Property Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reven Housing REIT Inc. 19.85% 27.01% 54.26% 38.92% 77.46% 48.18% Essex Property Trust Inc. 2.88% 2.79% 6.54% 11.52% 29.26% 23.25%

For the past year Reven Housing REIT Inc. was more bullish than Essex Property Trust Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Essex Property Trust Inc. beats Reven Housing REIT Inc.

Reven Housing REIT, Inc. acquires, owns, and operates a portfolio of occupied and rented single family residential properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 624 single family homes in the Houston, Jacksonville, Memphis, and Atlanta metropolitan areas. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of apartment communities, as well as commercial properties. As of March 31, 2012, the company owned or had interests in 158 apartment communities; and 5 commercial buildings, as well as 5 development projects. Its communities are located in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties in southern California; and the San Francisco Bay area in northern California, as well as in the Seattle metropolitan area. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Essex Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.