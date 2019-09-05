Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Holding Lifted by Sio Capital Management Llc; At&T (T) Stake Has Raised by Perkins Capital Management Inc

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 86,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.75% . The institutional investor held 254,581 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, up from 167,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Revance Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $480.28M market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.89. About 204,462 shares traded. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) has declined 55.47% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RVNC News: 06/03/2018 Revance to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 23/04/2018 – DJ Revance Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RVNC); 29/05/2018 – REVANCE CFO LAUREN SILVERNAIL HAS RESIGNED; 29/05/2018 – REVANCE THERAPEUTICS -SOME MEMBERS OF MANAGEMENT, EXISTING FINANCE TEAM TO ASSUME DUTIES,RESPONSIBILITIES OF CFO OFFICE ON INTERIM BASIS – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics at UBS Global Healthcare Conference May 22; 24/05/2018 – Revance Announces Publication of Positive 24-Week Duration of Effect Results From Cervical Dystonia Phase 2 Trial; 19/04/2018 – Revance Investor Day Highlights New Neuroscience lndications in Development; 29/05/2018 – Revance Announces Departure Of Chief Financial Officer; 29/05/2018 – REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC – REVANCE IS INITIATING A SEARCH FOR ITS NEXT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – Retrotope Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication of Positive Phase 1b/2a Findings for RT001 in Friedreich’s Ataxia

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 53.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 17,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 51,337 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 33,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 21.29 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/03/2018 – AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Trial kicks off in U.S. challenge to AT&T, Time Warner merger; 11/05/2018 – Amy Tennery: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days: source $T $TWX; 13/03/2018 – Hedge Funds Too Optimistic on AT&T-Time Warner Deal: Gayeski (Video); 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: PLANNING PREMIUM DTV STREAMING PACKAGE FOR ABOUT $80; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Spends $6.1B on FirstNet Capital Expenditures in First Quarter; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 06/05/2018 – AT&T Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 7; 06/03/2018 – John Stephens, AT&T CFO, Discusses Plans for 2018 at Deutsche Bank Conference

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $370.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Urovant Sciences Ltd by 592,818 shares to 215,042 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,186 shares, and cut its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RIGL).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.71, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold RVNC shares while 11 reduced holdings.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63M and $151.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Famous Daves Amer Inc (NASDAQ:DAVE) by 63,587 shares to 139,916 shares, valued at $795,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 16,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,650 shares, and cut its stake in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI).