Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

We are contrasting Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 153.31 N/A -3.81 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Risk & Volatility

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.97 beta. Zosano Pharma Corporation on the other hand, has 2.56 beta which makes it 156.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. On the competitive side is, Zosano Pharma Corporation which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Revance Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Zosano Pharma Corporation has a consensus target price of $8, with potential upside of 275.59%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares and 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. has -37.51% weaker performance while Zosano Pharma Corporation has 36.79% stronger performance.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.