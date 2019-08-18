Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 130.84 N/A -3.81 0.00 Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Verona Pharma plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Verona Pharma plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Verona Pharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $39, and a 243.92% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares and 65.57% of Verona Pharma plc shares. 0.9% are Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Verona Pharma plc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Verona Pharma plc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.