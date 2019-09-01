Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 149.50 N/A -3.81 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Revance Therapeutics Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Its competitor Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.7 and its Quick Ratio is 13.7. Unity Biotechnology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Unity Biotechnology Inc. has an average target price of $21, with potential upside of 244.26%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares and 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Unity Biotechnology Inc. has 8.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.