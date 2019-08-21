Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)’s Financial Results Comparing With uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

As Biotechnology companies, Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 129.34 N/A -3.81 0.00 uniQure N.V. 61 255.40 N/A -2.48 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Volatility & Risk

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.97 beta. uniQure N.V.’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 8.1 while its Current Ratio is 8.1. Meanwhile, uniQure N.V. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. uniQure N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 7 3.00

The consensus target price of Revance Therapeutics Inc. is $39, with potential upside of 247.90%. Meanwhile, uniQure N.V.’s consensus target price is $81, while its potential upside is 43.49%. The data provided earlier shows that Revance Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than uniQure N.V., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Revance Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.34% and 78.8%. Insiders held 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while uniQure N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats Revance Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.