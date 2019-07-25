Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Both Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 15 135.11 N/A -3.81 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.58 N/A -0.75 0.00

Demonstrates Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Teligent Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Teligent Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -84.1% -14.9%

Volatility & Risk

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 0.76 and it happens to be 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Teligent Inc.’s beta is 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Revance Therapeutics Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1. Competitively, Teligent Inc. has 1.5 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teligent Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Teligent Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 256.53% and an $41.75 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Teligent Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.9% and 83.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Teligent Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06% Teligent Inc. -0.89% -10.79% -43.54% -72.55% -69.96% -34.88%

For the past year Teligent Inc. has weaker performance than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Teligent Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.