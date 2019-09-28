Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 12 -0.31 36.01M -3.81 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 30.05M -1.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 297,603,305.79% 0% 0% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 284,026,465.03% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. On the competitive side is, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5.2 Quick Ratio. Revance Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.4% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, 2.6% are Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. has -37.51% weaker performance while Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 34.29% stronger performance.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.